ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $663.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $630.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.47. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

