ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $654.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $663.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

