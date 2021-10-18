SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $132,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL stock opened at $221.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

