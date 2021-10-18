SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $62,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $13,762,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allakos by 314.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $107.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

