SG Americas Securities LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 79.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $399,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $206.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average is $188.06.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.