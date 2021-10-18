SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $768,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

