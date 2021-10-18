SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,365,000 after buying an additional 256,575 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.03 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

