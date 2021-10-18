SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $810.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

