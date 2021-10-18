Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.47.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 440,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.