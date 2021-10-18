Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.40 ($215.76).

SAE opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €140.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -77.44. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

