Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Shopify reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $40.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,465.40. 49,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,460.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,366.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

