Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £709.86 million and a PE ratio of 927.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is 1.12%.

In related news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.