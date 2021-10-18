Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Expands By 30.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 205,486 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 690,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

