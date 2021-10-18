Short Interest in Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Decreases By 31.0%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NEVPF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Abliva AB has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

