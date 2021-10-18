Short Interest in Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Decreases By 31.0%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NEVPF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Abliva AB has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Abliva AB (publ)
