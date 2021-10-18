Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expands By 27.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,833 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,452. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.