Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expands By 27.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,833 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,452. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

