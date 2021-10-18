Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 22.9%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $131.60 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

