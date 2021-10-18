Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Expands By 36.6%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.09. BBQ has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

