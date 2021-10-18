Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declines By 23.7%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,240. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.