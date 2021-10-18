Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Drops By 32.6%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,708. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.24%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.