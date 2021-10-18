Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Drops By 28.0%

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 598,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 126,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,155. The company has a market cap of $913.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $2,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CPLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

