Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Grows By 32.7%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 346.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 70,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

