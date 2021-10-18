Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Expands By 40.8%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,569. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $120.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

