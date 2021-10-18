Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Grows By 31.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.843 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

