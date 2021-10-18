Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Drops By 33.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $$5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.
Fuji Media Company Profile
