Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Drops By 33.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of FJTNY stock remained flat at $$5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

