Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Grows By 35.5%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,526. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

