Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Declines By 31.3%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 228,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HLXA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Helix Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.