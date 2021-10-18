Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rises By 45.2%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

A number of research firms have commented on HESAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

