Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rises By 45.2%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

A number of research firms have commented on HESAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.