Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Declines By 27.7%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 447,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Houston American Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.09. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,120. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

