Short Interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Decreases By 34.3%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iFresh by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iFresh by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iFresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iFresh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IFMK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,225. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. iFresh has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

