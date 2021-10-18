Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Declines By 26.3%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $652.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Money Express by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $237,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

