Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Expands By 64.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IJT opened at $132.58 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

