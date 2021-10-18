Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Drops By 27.8%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 102,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,299,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

