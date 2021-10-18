Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Grows By 28.8%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KAHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 3,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,360. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth approximately $8,482,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 425,958 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.