Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 31.4%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 104.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.47. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,587. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

