Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Rises By 52.6%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,865. MeaTech 3D has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

