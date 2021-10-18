Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declines By 33.7%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

