Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Grows By 62.5%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIE opened at $10.64 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

