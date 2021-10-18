Short Interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Increases By 30.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,309 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,714 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.22.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
