Short Interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Increases By 30.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,309 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,714 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after buying an additional 120,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

