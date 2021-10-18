Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreases By 22.9%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,967. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

