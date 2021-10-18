Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Grows By 49.2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAXPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

