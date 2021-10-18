Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Increases By 39.6%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,079.0 days.

SHLAF opened at $270.25 on Monday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $258.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

