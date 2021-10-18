Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Decreases By 32.5%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TELUS by 59.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TELUS by 53.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 784,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

