Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Declines By 35.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.71. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,269. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

