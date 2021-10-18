Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Declines By 37.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.92. TFI International has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

