Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Drops By 27.1%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TRKNY stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

