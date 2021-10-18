Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Decreases By 31.4%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

