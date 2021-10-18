Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Drops By 23.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $73.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after buying an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter.

