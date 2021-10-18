Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Rises By 47.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VEV stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

