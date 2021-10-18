Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Drops By 31.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of DAO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. 320,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,688. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $3,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

