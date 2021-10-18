Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Drops By 33.3%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

